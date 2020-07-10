All apartments in Clearwater
3062 Oak Hill Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3062 Oak Hill Rd

3062 Oak Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Oak Hill Road, Clearwater, FL 33759
Shady Oak Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43c006d000 ----
MO/LB This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the Shady Oaks Farms community. Outside you will find a screened in pool and a private deck that has privacy fending along side part of the home and overlooks a field with no homes in site! You will feel like you are far away from city life, but yet the neighborhood is located off of McMullen Booth and is moments away from shopping and restaurants! The home has been remodeled with new floors, an updated kitchen, new bathrooms, LED recessed lighting, and fresh paint, as well as updated windows, a newer roof, and new insulation! The fixtures and cabinetry are all high end, as well as the custom walk in closets! Lawn care and pool service are included in the rent, as well as having solar panels that will nearly eliminate your electric bill! This home will not last, so call today to set up your viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have any available units?
3062 Oak Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have?
Some of 3062 Oak Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Oak Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Oak Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Oak Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Oak Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Oak Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Oak Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3062 Oak Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3062 Oak Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Oak Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Oak Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
