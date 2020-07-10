3062 Oak Hill Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43c006d000 ----

MO/LB This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the Shady Oaks Farms community. Outside you will find a screened in pool and a private deck that has privacy fending along side part of the home and overlooks a field with no homes in site! You will feel like you are far away from city life, but yet the neighborhood is located off of McMullen Booth and is moments away from shopping and restaurants! The home has been remodeled with new floors, an updated kitchen, new bathrooms, LED recessed lighting, and fresh paint, as well as updated windows, a newer roof, and new insulation! The fixtures and cabinetry are all high end, as well as the custom walk in closets! Lawn care and pool service are included in the rent, as well as having solar panels that will nearly eliminate your electric bill! This home will not last, so call today to set up your viewing!!