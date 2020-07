3046 EASTLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

FANTASTIC SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN THE NICE COMMUNITY OF IMPERIAL OAKS! A RARE ONE BEDROOM IN THE COMPLEX! DESIRABLE UNIT, WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN. BEDROOM HAS TWO CLOSETS. PANTRY IN KITCHEN. UNIT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, BUS LINE, AND RESTAURANTS. CREDIT BACKGROUND CHECK IS REQUIRED AT $50. PER ADULT INTENDING TO OCCUPY CONDO AND HOA REQUIRES AN ADD'L. $140 APPLICATION FEE (REFUNDED BY LANDLORD WHEN CONTRACT IS APPROVED). FIRST MONTH $950, LAST MONTH $950 AND DEPOSIT $950 REQUIRED.