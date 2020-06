Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath. Gorgeous apartment homes come with wood vinyl flooring throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops in all bathrooms and kitchen. Under-mount sinks as well. Stainless Steel appliances and full size washer and dryers in every unit! Beautiful community pool with Gas BBQ grills, stunning clubhouse with coffee Bar and Free 24 hour Fitness Center, we even have a dog park! Call today for your personal tour!