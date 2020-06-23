302 Brigadoon Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom in BrigadoonTown Houses of Clearwater - Property Id: 100311
3 Bed room 3 Bath Town House with both Living/dining room and separate family room . Unit is 3 story with deck and patio, has designated parking and an On-site pool. Quiet location near US19 and Courtney Campbell causeway for easy access to Tampa and St Pete / Clearwater. Has new carpet in upper bedrooms with Wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Deck overlooks Cliff Stevens park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100311
No Pets Allowed
