302 Brigadoon Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3 Bedroom in BrigadoonTown Houses of Clearwater - Property Id: 100311



3 Bed room 3 Bath Town House with both Living/dining room and separate family room . Unit is 3 story with deck and patio, has designated parking and an On-site pool. Quiet location near US19 and Courtney Campbell causeway for easy access to Tampa and St Pete / Clearwater. Has new carpet in upper bedrooms with Wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Deck overlooks Cliff Stevens park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100311

Property Id 100311



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706933)