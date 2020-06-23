All apartments in Clearwater
302 Brigadoon Dr

302 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Brigadoon Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 Bedroom in BrigadoonTown Houses of Clearwater - Property Id: 100311

3 Bed room 3 Bath Town House with both Living/dining room and separate family room . Unit is 3 story with deck and patio, has designated parking and an On-site pool. Quiet location near US19 and Courtney Campbell causeway for easy access to Tampa and St Pete / Clearwater. Has new carpet in upper bedrooms with Wood look Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Deck overlooks Cliff Stevens park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100311
Property Id 100311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Brigadoon Dr have any available units?
302 Brigadoon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Brigadoon Dr have?
Some of 302 Brigadoon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Brigadoon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
302 Brigadoon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Brigadoon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 302 Brigadoon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 302 Brigadoon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 302 Brigadoon Dr offers parking.
Does 302 Brigadoon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Brigadoon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Brigadoon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 302 Brigadoon Dr has a pool.
Does 302 Brigadoon Dr have accessible units?
No, 302 Brigadoon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Brigadoon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Brigadoon Dr has units with dishwashers.
