2713 VIA MURANO
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:07 PM

2713 VIA MURANO

2713 via Murano · No Longer Available
Location

2713 via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
WLCOME TO PARADISE. The fully Furnished turnkey, well maintained, updated unit. This 2nd floor 2Bedroom /2Bath & gas fireplace unit with 1,140 sq. ft. futures a spacious kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Full size washer/dryer located just off of the kitchen area. Living, dining area has neutral beautiful title & carpeted bedrooms. The furniture is top of the line along with linens and kitchenware. King size bed in Master bedroom. Resort style amenities include a geo-thermal heated pool & spa, lighted tennis court, playground & free car wash area. Gates with 24/h guard pavilion. Top of the line workout facility available24hrs.. Enjoy logging along 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. Only one minute away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater and Tampa Airport. Shopping and restaurant nearby. No Pets. Call for more information and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2713 VIA MURANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2713 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2713 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2713 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
