2713 VIA MURANO

WLCOME TO PARADISE. The fully Furnished turnkey, well maintained, updated unit. This 2nd floor 2Bedroom /2Bath & gas fireplace unit with 1,140 sq. ft. futures a spacious kitchen with pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Full size washer/dryer located just off of the kitchen area. Living, dining area has neutral beautiful title & carpeted bedrooms. The furniture is top of the line along with linens and kitchenware. King size bed in Master bedroom. Resort style amenities include a geo-thermal heated pool & spa, lighted tennis court, playground & free car wash area. Gates with 24/h guard pavilion. Top of the line workout facility available24hrs.. Enjoy logging along 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. Only one minute away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater and Tampa Airport. Shopping and restaurant nearby. No Pets. Call for more information and showing.