27 N. San Remo Ave

Save thousands! 2/1 with Free City Utilities and laundry. Compact very affordable and great a/c. Full bedroom and Den/bedroom with full bath, kitchen/dining and living room. Wood floors, tile kitchen, full bath and 2 car parking with lawn cared for by landlord. Free city utilities and laundry. Saves you almost $200 so its like paying only $697 for the rental. You pay very low electric due to Cinder block construction, and GREAT AC. Only 1.5 blocks to huge lake, jogging trails, ducks, birds, wildlie and miles of jogging trails with dog parks. 2 blocks to Trollies and 1 mile to beach, open air markets, downtown clearwater, concerts and marina. 2 blocks to main routes to Tampa or local shopping, fitness centers, restaurants and fast foor or take out. Fresh air and light. 2 car parking and near all trollies, buses and fast Uber, or Lyft . Small pet friendly. Zero tolerance for drugs, crime, excess noise or traffic body or vehicle. Accepting longer term tenants with decent steady income/ credit and background. With the shortage of good places in centrally located Clearwater, grab this fast. Call/Text Daniel at 352-501-9607 to see NOW.



(RLNE4830168)