Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this upstairs two bedroom close to everything in Countryside. Crystal clear pool and Tennis court on the property. Close to the mall and all major stores. This Corner Condo has two bedroom one and a half bathroom, has a very nice layout with a seperate dining area and kitchen off to the side. Washer and Dryer included. Split bedrooms great for privacy. Sorry NO PETS!