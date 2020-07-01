2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities lobby cats allowed dogs allowed

Just Remodeled All New Appliances-Clean +55 Condo - Property Id: 168701



This beautiful GROUND FLOOR 1 bedroom/1 bath condo has recently been updated with GRANITE COUNTERS in both kitchen and bathroom and brand new STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances. Ceramic tile floors throughout (NO CARPET) and neutral colors make it MOVE-IN READY. The kitchen features plenty of storage and is very functional with a pass-through window to the dining room. The large living room/dining room combination has sliders that lead to a private screened and covered porch which is also accessible from the bedroom. The spacious bedroom has a wonderful walk-in closet with shelving providing lots of storage. INSIDE LAUNDRY CLOSET with stacked washer and dryer is conveniently located in hall between bathroom and bedroom and there is an additional utility closet as well. This 55+ property has a SECURE KEYED LOBBY ENTRANCE and is in a fabulous location with shopping, restaurants, and entertainment (across the street from Westfield Countryside Mall) and just a short drive to the beach!

No Dogs Allowed



