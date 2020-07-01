All apartments in Clearwater
2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109

2591 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Inverness Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Just Remodeled All New Appliances-Clean +55 Condo - Property Id: 168701

This beautiful GROUND FLOOR 1 bedroom/1 bath condo has recently been updated with GRANITE COUNTERS in both kitchen and bathroom and brand new STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances. Ceramic tile floors throughout (NO CARPET) and neutral colors make it MOVE-IN READY. The kitchen features plenty of storage and is very functional with a pass-through window to the dining room. The large living room/dining room combination has sliders that lead to a private screened and covered porch which is also accessible from the bedroom. The spacious bedroom has a wonderful walk-in closet with shelving providing lots of storage. INSIDE LAUNDRY CLOSET with stacked washer and dryer is conveniently located in hall between bathroom and bedroom and there is an additional utility closet as well. This 55+ property has a SECURE KEYED LOBBY ENTRANCE and is in a fabulous location with shopping, restaurants, and entertainment (across the street from Westfield Countryside Mall) and just a short drive to the beach!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168701p
Property Id 168701

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5233686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have any available units?
2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have?
Some of 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 currently offering any rent specials?
2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 is pet friendly.
Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 offer parking?
No, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 does not offer parking.
Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have a pool?
No, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 does not have a pool.
Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have accessible units?
No, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 Countryside Blvd # 5109 has units with dishwashers.

