All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2302 Brigadoon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2302 Brigadoon
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2302 Brigadoon

2302 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2302 Brigadoon Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Relaxing Brigadoon - Whats not to love about this uniquely situated 2 Bedroom , 2.5 bathroom charmer at Brigadoon of Clearwater.

Nestled among the areas best parks, with the Ream Wilson Trail literally just steps from your door. The Cliff Stephens Disk Golf Course, Kapok Park Boardwalk, and Moccasin Lake Nature Park are just outside your front door. Youre just moments away from launching your kayak, casting a fishing line, immersing yourself in nature or playing 18 holes. Take a dip and cool off in the sparkling pool, then walk over to Spectrum Field and catch a Phillies/Threshers ball game.

This 1088 sq. ft. town-home features an open kitchen/family room floor plan with a breakfast bar, half bath and full sized washer/dryer downstairs.New insulated windows, AC unit and water heater ensure quiet comfort. Fresh paint and carpet throughout this very clean unit.

Retreat upstairs and youll find 2 generous sized bedrooms both with your own bathrooms. This home includes 1 assigned parking space right out front. There is ample guest parking nearby.

If you wait too long, youll miss out on this unique opportunity to reside at one of Clearwaters hidden gems.

(RLNE5698128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Brigadoon have any available units?
2302 Brigadoon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Brigadoon have?
Some of 2302 Brigadoon's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Brigadoon currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Brigadoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Brigadoon pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Brigadoon is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Brigadoon offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Brigadoon offers parking.
Does 2302 Brigadoon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 Brigadoon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Brigadoon have a pool?
Yes, 2302 Brigadoon has a pool.
Does 2302 Brigadoon have accessible units?
No, 2302 Brigadoon does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Brigadoon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Brigadoon does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa