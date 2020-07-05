2302 Brigadoon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Relaxing Brigadoon - Whats not to love about this uniquely situated 2 Bedroom , 2.5 bathroom charmer at Brigadoon of Clearwater.



Nestled among the areas best parks, with the Ream Wilson Trail literally just steps from your door. The Cliff Stephens Disk Golf Course, Kapok Park Boardwalk, and Moccasin Lake Nature Park are just outside your front door. Youre just moments away from launching your kayak, casting a fishing line, immersing yourself in nature or playing 18 holes. Take a dip and cool off in the sparkling pool, then walk over to Spectrum Field and catch a Phillies/Threshers ball game.



This 1088 sq. ft. town-home features an open kitchen/family room floor plan with a breakfast bar, half bath and full sized washer/dryer downstairs.New insulated windows, AC unit and water heater ensure quiet comfort. Fresh paint and carpet throughout this very clean unit.



Retreat upstairs and youll find 2 generous sized bedrooms both with your own bathrooms. This home includes 1 assigned parking space right out front. There is ample guest parking nearby.



If you wait too long, youll miss out on this unique opportunity to reside at one of Clearwaters hidden gems.



