2116 CARRIAGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage condo features new carpet, stainless appliances, freshly painted living/dining/kitchen and foyer. Inside utility room has full sized washer and dryer and all appliances convey. Volume ceilings, oversized eat-in kitchen and a split bedroom plan. The spacious screened lanai is accessible from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Master bedroom suite has 2 walk-in closets, private bath with soaking tub, double sink vanity and separate shower. Large second bedroom with a window seat has direct access to the second bathroom. Community features include a heated pool and fitness center. Coachman Reserve is gated with 2 gated entry's. Conveniently located within 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach, the Pinellas Trail, downtown Dunedin and Safety Harbor. Easy access to Tampa International Airport.