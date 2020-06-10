All apartments in Clearwater
2116 CARRIAGE LANE
2116 CARRIAGE LANE

2116 Carriage Lane
Location

2116 Carriage Lane, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage condo features new carpet, stainless appliances, freshly painted living/dining/kitchen and foyer. Inside utility room has full sized washer and dryer and all appliances convey. Volume ceilings, oversized eat-in kitchen and a split bedroom plan. The spacious screened lanai is accessible from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Master bedroom suite has 2 walk-in closets, private bath with soaking tub, double sink vanity and separate shower. Large second bedroom with a window seat has direct access to the second bathroom. Community features include a heated pool and fitness center. Coachman Reserve is gated with 2 gated entry's. Conveniently located within 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach, the Pinellas Trail, downtown Dunedin and Safety Harbor. Easy access to Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have any available units?
2116 CARRIAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have?
Some of 2116 CARRIAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 CARRIAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2116 CARRIAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 CARRIAGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE offers parking.
Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE has a pool.
Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 CARRIAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 CARRIAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
