2116 CARRIAGE LANE

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage condo features new carpet, stainless appliances, freshly painted living/dining/kitchen and foyer. Inside utility room has full sized washer and dryer and all appliances convey. Volume ceilings, oversized eat-in kitchen and a split bedroom plan. The spacious screened lanai is accessible from the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Master bedroom suite has 2 walk-in closets, private bath with soaking tub, double sink vanity and separate shower. Large second bedroom with a window seat has direct access to the second bathroom. Community features include a heated pool and fitness center. Coachman Reserve is gated with 2 gated entry's. Conveniently located within 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach, the Pinellas Trail, downtown Dunedin and Safety Harbor. Easy access to Tampa International Airport.