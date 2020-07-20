All apartments in Clearwater
2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE

2076 Sun Down Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2076 Sun Down Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
internet access
Fantastic central location. This 3 bedroom 2 and one 1 half bath in Sunset Pointe Townhomes. Spacious downstairs with half bath, utility room with WASHER & DRYER brand NEW. Upstairs features a huge master suite with two walk in closets and ample room in bath. Basic cable and internet is included with the rent. Community Pool. Near public transportation, shopping and restaurants. NO PETS ALLOWED.
This spacious three bedroom 2 and half bath home has a lot of amazing feature. Community with pool and play ground. Nice patio deck for relaxing and views of the pond. Shopping and schools are conveniently located near this community. This townhome is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have any available units?
2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
