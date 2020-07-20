2076 SUN DOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool internet access

Fantastic central location. This 3 bedroom 2 and one 1 half bath in Sunset Pointe Townhomes. Spacious downstairs with half bath, utility room with WASHER & DRYER brand NEW. Upstairs features a huge master suite with two walk in closets and ample room in bath. Basic cable and internet is included with the rent. Community Pool. Near public transportation, shopping and restaurants. NO PETS ALLOWED.

This spacious three bedroom 2 and half bath home has a lot of amazing feature. Community with pool and play ground. Nice patio deck for relaxing and views of the pond. Shopping and schools are conveniently located near this community. This townhome is a must see.