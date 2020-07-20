Ground Floor 2 Bedroom/1 bath unit. No age limits. May rent as partially furnished or unfurnished. Centrally located with easy access to St Pete and Tampa. Close to Biking/Hiking trails. This community has pool and laundry facility. Close to restaurants & shopping. Sorry no smoking or pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have any available units?
207 MCMULLEN BOOTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have?
Some of 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH currently offering any rent specials?
207 MCMULLEN BOOTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH is pet friendly.
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH offer parking?
No, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH does not offer parking.
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have a pool?
Yes, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH has a pool.
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have accessible units?
No, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH does not have accessible units.
Does 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 MCMULLEN BOOTH does not have units with dishwashers.