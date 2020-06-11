2060 MARILYN STREET

WELCOME HOME! AWESOME 1 BEDROOM ONE BATH POOL FRONT CONDO IN QUIET 55+ COMMUNITY OF MARILYN PINES! TOTALLY UPDATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! CUSTOM KITCHEN AND BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER! CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT ALL NEW FIXTURES! JUST MINUTES TO THE BEST BEACHES IN AMERICA AND TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT THIS LOCATION HAS IT ALL!WALK IN CLOSET WITH ORGANIZER! STORAGE UNIT FOR THOSE BEACH CHAIRS THAT YOU WILL NEED FOR THE BEST BEACHES ANYWHERE! ONE PET UP TO 20LBS IS ALLOWED WITH A 300 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT! BRING YOUR POOCH OR KITTY CAT! YOU WILL LOVE THE LOCATION AND POOL VIEW ONLY STEPS AWAY! LOOKING FOR CLEAN- MINT THIS IS IT WITH A SOUTH BEACH VIBE THAT MAKES THIS UNIT FEEL LIKE A BOUTIQUE HOTEL. REAR PATIO FOR RELAXING AND ENJOYING THE VIEW OF THE POOL AND BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS! CARPORT IS RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!! DON'T MISS THIS ONE WONT LAST SEE HER BEFORE SHE'S GONE! ROOM SIZES ARE MOL.... THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE NOW WITH ASSOCIATION APPROVAL.. NON SMOKING !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
