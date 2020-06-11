All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

2060 MARILYN STREET

2060 Marilyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Marilyn Street, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! AWESOME 1 BEDROOM ONE BATH POOL FRONT CONDO IN QUIET 55+ COMMUNITY OF MARILYN PINES!
TOTALLY UPDATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! CUSTOM KITCHEN AND BATH WITH WALK IN SHOWER! CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT ALL NEW FIXTURES! JUST MINUTES TO THE BEST BEACHES IN AMERICA AND TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT THIS LOCATION HAS IT ALL!WALK IN CLOSET WITH ORGANIZER! STORAGE UNIT FOR THOSE BEACH CHAIRS THAT YOU WILL NEED FOR THE BEST BEACHES ANYWHERE! ONE PET UP TO 20LBS IS ALLOWED WITH A 300 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT! BRING YOUR POOCH OR KITTY CAT!
YOU WILL LOVE THE LOCATION AND POOL VIEW ONLY STEPS AWAY! LOOKING FOR CLEAN- MINT THIS IS IT
WITH A SOUTH BEACH VIBE THAT MAKES THIS UNIT FEEL LIKE A BOUTIQUE HOTEL. REAR PATIO FOR RELAXING AND ENJOYING THE
VIEW OF THE POOL AND BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS! CARPORT IS RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR!! DON'T MISS THIS ONE WONT LAST SEE
HER BEFORE SHE'S GONE! ROOM SIZES ARE MOL.... THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE NOW WITH ASSOCIATION APPROVAL.. NON SMOKING !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 MARILYN STREET have any available units?
2060 MARILYN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 MARILYN STREET have?
Some of 2060 MARILYN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 MARILYN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2060 MARILYN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 MARILYN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 MARILYN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2060 MARILYN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2060 MARILYN STREET offers parking.
Does 2060 MARILYN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 MARILYN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 MARILYN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2060 MARILYN STREET has a pool.
Does 2060 MARILYN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2060 MARILYN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 MARILYN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 MARILYN STREET has units with dishwashers.

