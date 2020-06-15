2007 SEA FRONT COURT

Amenities
Spacious townhome with nice Community Pool. This townhome is centrally located and easy access to US 19. Great Room and Diningy area are open floor plan. Kitchen has a closet pantry and breakfast bar open to living area leading to patio. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms on opposite ends with one bath in between. Separate laundry room upstairs. One assigned parking in front of townhome and several guest parking spots. Rent includes Cable TV, Trash, Sewer, Grounds Care, Pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and beaches.