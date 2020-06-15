All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2007 SEA FRONT COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:13 PM

2007 SEA FRONT COURT

2007 Sea Front Court · (727) 410-1997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2007 Sea Front Court, Clearwater, FL 33763

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious townhome with nice Community Pool. This townhome is centrally located and easy access to US 19. Great Room and Diningy area are open floor plan. Kitchen has a closet pantry and breakfast bar open to living area leading to patio. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms on opposite ends with one bath in between. Separate laundry room upstairs. One assigned parking in front of townhome and several guest parking spots. Rent includes Cable TV, Trash, Sewer, Grounds Care, Pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have any available units?
2007 SEA FRONT COURT has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have?
Some of 2007 SEA FRONT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 SEA FRONT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2007 SEA FRONT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 SEA FRONT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT does offer parking.
Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT has a pool.
Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 SEA FRONT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 SEA FRONT COURT has units with dishwashers.
