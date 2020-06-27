All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

1656 WEBB DRIVE

1656 Webb Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Webb Dr, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to centrally located Ambleside neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with bonus room, for office or?. Attached garage,
with washer/dryer. Wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room. Travertine in kitchen and dining room. Living room/dining room combination with breakfast bar. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample number of maple cabinets. Split plan for bedrooms for comfort and privacy. Also has screened in porch and fenced in backyard. Close to everything, shopping, school, work, play, off of Highland and Keene. Unfurnished, spacious home for annual lease. Pets considered with owner approval. Credit, criminal and background check will be done, with references. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn. Pet considered, owner prior approval will
be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have any available units?
1656 WEBB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have?
Some of 1656 WEBB DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 WEBB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1656 WEBB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 WEBB DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 WEBB DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1656 WEBB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 WEBB DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1656 WEBB DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1656 WEBB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 WEBB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1656 WEBB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
