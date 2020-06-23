All apartments in Clearwater
1600 GULF BOULEVARD

1600 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. ANNUAL RENTAL Direct Beach Front Condo for Rent with Panoramic Gulf Front Views of Sand Key-Clearwater Beach. This Luxury Condo at Dan's Island Condo Resort has 2000 air-conditioned square feet, 3 bedrooms including huge master Gulf-front suite, 3 full bathrooms, 2 balconies, laundry room and over-sized living room. The updated interior has beautiful hard wood floors, an updated kitchen with granite counters and Cherry wood cabinets, electronic storm shutters in the master suite, walk in closets, reserved owner/renter parking and more. The Amenities at Dan's Island Condo Resort include large clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, heated beach front pool and spa, private beach access, poolside grills, racquet ball court, basketball court, 24 hour security gate, plenty of parking and an upscale party room with kitchen. Pet friendly. Come see this gorgeous condo today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1600 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1600 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1600 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
