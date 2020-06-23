1600 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. ANNUAL RENTAL Direct Beach Front Condo for Rent with Panoramic Gulf Front Views of Sand Key-Clearwater Beach. This Luxury Condo at Dan's Island Condo Resort has 2000 air-conditioned square feet, 3 bedrooms including huge master Gulf-front suite, 3 full bathrooms, 2 balconies, laundry room and over-sized living room. The updated interior has beautiful hard wood floors, an updated kitchen with granite counters and Cherry wood cabinets, electronic storm shutters in the master suite, walk in closets, reserved owner/renter parking and more. The Amenities at Dan's Island Condo Resort include large clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, heated beach front pool and spa, private beach access, poolside grills, racquet ball court, basketball court, 24 hour security gate, plenty of parking and an upscale party room with kitchen. Pet friendly. Come see this gorgeous condo today.