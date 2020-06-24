1540 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool pool table putting green garage internet access media room sauna tennis court

Available for season 2021 .... This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath spectacular 7th floor corner unit is an ideal Gulf front location with an extra large wrap around terrace that is great to enjoy the serene water views and sunsets while sunning and entertaining. New renovations in 2020 will make this spacious kitchen and breakfast area, living and dining areas with brand new furniture SPECTACULAR. In addition to the main elevator, a semi-private elevator takes you to the double door entry which opens into this magnificent condo unit. This unit has its own garage under the building. The Ultimar is a world class condo complex on Sand Key of the award winning Clearwater Beach. The beach of pure white sand and lush tropical landscaped grounds as well as a 24 hour guard in the gated community make this property a home in paradise. True resort style amenities include: 3 pools w/spas, 3 tennis courts, basketball court, putting green, croquet lawn, fitness club, steam & sauna, billiards room, media room, social room with catering kitchen and baby grand piano. Just a short distance to amazing restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Catch the Trolley which stops right out in front of the building. 3-month minimum rental period. Rent includes wifi and cable and up to $150 of electricity per month and washer / dryer is in the condo. 13% tax required for any rentals less than 180 days.