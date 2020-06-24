All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

1540 GULF BOULEVARD

1540 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Available for season 2021 .... This 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath spectacular 7th floor corner unit is an ideal Gulf front location with an extra large wrap around terrace that is great to enjoy the serene water views and sunsets while sunning and entertaining. New renovations in 2020 will make this spacious kitchen and breakfast area, living and dining areas with brand new furniture SPECTACULAR. In addition to the main elevator, a semi-private elevator takes you to the double door entry which opens into this magnificent condo unit. This unit has its own garage under the building. The Ultimar is a world class condo complex on Sand Key of the award winning Clearwater Beach. The beach of pure white sand and lush tropical landscaped grounds as well as a 24 hour guard in the gated community make this property a home in paradise. True resort style amenities include: 3 pools w/spas, 3 tennis courts, basketball court, putting green, croquet lawn, fitness club, steam & sauna, billiards room, media room, social room with catering kitchen and baby grand piano. Just a short distance to amazing restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Catch the Trolley which stops right out in front of the building. 3-month minimum rental period. Rent includes wifi and cable and up to $150 of electricity per month and washer / dryer is in the condo. 13% tax required for any rentals less than 180 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1540 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1540 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1540 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
