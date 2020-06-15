1501 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft. will make you walk in and say "WOW" over and over! Wide open floor plan with high ceilings with a HUGE BALCONY with the most awesome views of the Intra-coastal, Bay and Gulf. You'll be mesmerized watching dolphin, manatees and birds while watching the sunrise and sunsets. Everything was recently remodeled and is BRAND NEW and beautifully decorated. There is a washer / dryer plus an extra refrigerator in the unit. The complex is gated with a heated pool, bar-b-Que area, club room, fitness room, bike rack and covered parking. Outside the front gate is a public beach access and tennis courts along with a pick up stop for the Jolley Trolley. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.