All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1501 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

1501 GULF BOULEVARD

1501 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft. will make you walk in and say "WOW" over and over! Wide open floor plan with high ceilings with a HUGE BALCONY with the most awesome views of the Intra-coastal, Bay and Gulf. You'll be mesmerized watching dolphin, manatees and birds while watching the sunrise and sunsets. Everything was recently remodeled and is BRAND NEW and beautifully decorated. There is a washer / dryer plus an extra refrigerator in the unit. The complex is gated with a heated pool, bar-b-Que area, club room, fitness room, bike rack and covered parking. Outside the front gate is a public beach access and tennis courts along with a pick up stop for the Jolley Trolley. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1501 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1501 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1501 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1501 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity