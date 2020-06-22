All apartments in Clearwater
15 AVALON STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

15 AVALON STREET

15 Avalon Street · (727) 430-3740
Location

15 Avalon Street, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
new construction
Under Construction. BRAND NEW fully furnished condo available for 1 year lease starting October 2020. Located on the tranquil northern end of Clearwater Beach, this stunning hideaway offers privacy and serenity at the height of luxury.
Direct elevator access leads to a private foyer which spills into a spacious open floor flan. The gourmet kitchen equipped with exotic stone, stainless steel appliances, a wet bar and a five burner cooktop. Contemporary, modern living, high ceilings, spa-like master bathrooms, recessed wall features and glass paneled balconies add lavish touches throughout. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,000 square feet of living space! Constructed to the newest building standards, Pura Vida provides peace of mind and ultimate comfort with total energy efficiency, a superior water filtration system, 24/7 state of the art security surveillance, and a backup generator to ensure minimal disruptions. After enjoying a day discovering all that the top rated beaches in Florida have to offer, relax by the pool with waterfall, spend time in the fitness center, or gather in the spacious club room. Just minutes from Pier 60, shopping, 5 Star dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 AVALON STREET have any available units?
15 AVALON STREET has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 AVALON STREET have?
Some of 15 AVALON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 AVALON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15 AVALON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 AVALON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15 AVALON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 15 AVALON STREET offer parking?
No, 15 AVALON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 15 AVALON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 AVALON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 AVALON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 15 AVALON STREET has a pool.
Does 15 AVALON STREET have accessible units?
No, 15 AVALON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15 AVALON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 AVALON STREET has units with dishwashers.
