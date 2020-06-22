15 AVALON STREET

Amenities

Under Construction. BRAND NEW fully furnished condo available for 1 year lease starting October 2020. Located on the tranquil northern end of Clearwater Beach, this stunning hideaway offers privacy and serenity at the height of luxury.

Direct elevator access leads to a private foyer which spills into a spacious open floor flan. The gourmet kitchen equipped with exotic stone, stainless steel appliances, a wet bar and a five burner cooktop. Contemporary, modern living, high ceilings, spa-like master bathrooms, recessed wall features and glass paneled balconies add lavish touches throughout. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,000 square feet of living space! Constructed to the newest building standards, Pura Vida provides peace of mind and ultimate comfort with total energy efficiency, a superior water filtration system, 24/7 state of the art security surveillance, and a backup generator to ensure minimal disruptions. After enjoying a day discovering all that the top rated beaches in Florida have to offer, relax by the pool with waterfall, spend time in the fitness center, or gather in the spacious club room. Just minutes from Pier 60, shopping, 5 Star dining and entertainment.