1364 Druid Road
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:07 AM

1364 Druid Road

1364 Druid Road · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Druid Road have any available units?
1364 Druid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1364 Druid Road currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Druid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Druid Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 Druid Road is pet friendly.
Does 1364 Druid Road offer parking?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Druid Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Druid Road have a pool?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Druid Road have accessible units?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Druid Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Druid Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Druid Road does not have units with air conditioning.
