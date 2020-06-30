1360 TIOGA AVE

Amenities
COMING VERY SOON! GREAT LOCATION
Newly remodeled interior with 3 bedrooms on a large lot. Close to schools, beach, downtown and city park. Very easily maintained unit in a great location.
For showing Schedule: Please contact Victoria of Painite Property Management at (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Rent: $1,195 Deposit: $1,195
Move-in Cost: Deposit equivalent to one month's rent and the first month's rent
Application fee: $75
NO Pets/Smoking
Hurry! Application is first come first serve
How to submit application:
1. Go to www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click "Apply Now"
3. Fill out your information, save it and someone will contact you.
*NOTE: Do not pay application fee online
Applicants with vouchers are welcome
For more information: Call or message (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Email: rentals@painiteservices.com
This Property is professionally managed by PAINITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Office address: 201 E Kennedy Blvd. Suite 950, Tampa FL 33602