All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1360 TIOGA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1360 TIOGA AVE
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

1360 TIOGA AVE

1360 Tioga Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1360 Tioga Avenue South, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COMING VERY SOON! GREAT LOCATION

Newly remodeled interior with 3 bedrooms on a large lot. Close to schools, beach, downtown and city park. Very easily maintained unit in a great location.

For showing Schedule: Please contact Victoria of Painite Property Management at (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Rent: $1,195 Deposit: $1,195
Move-in Cost: Deposit equivalent to one month's rent and the first month's rent
Application fee: $75
NO Pets/Smoking

Hurry! Application is first come first serve

How to submit application:
1. Go to www.painitepropertymanagement.com
2. Click on the listing and click "Apply Now"
3. Fill out your information, save it and someone will contact you.
*NOTE: Do not pay application fee online

Applicants with vouchers are welcome

For more information: Call or message (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM
Email: rentals@painiteservices.com

This Property is professionally managed by PAINITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Office address: 201 E Kennedy Blvd. Suite 950, Tampa FL 33602

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have any available units?
1360 TIOGA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1360 TIOGA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1360 TIOGA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 TIOGA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE offer parking?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have a pool?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 TIOGA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 TIOGA AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1360 TIOGA AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa