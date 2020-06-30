1360 TIOGA AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning

COMING VERY SOON! GREAT LOCATION



Newly remodeled interior with 3 bedrooms on a large lot. Close to schools, beach, downtown and city park. Very easily maintained unit in a great location.



For showing Schedule: Please contact Victoria of Painite Property Management at (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM



Rent: $1,195 Deposit: $1,195

Move-in Cost: Deposit equivalent to one month's rent and the first month's rent

Application fee: $75

NO Pets/Smoking



Hurry! Application is first come first serve



How to submit application:

1. Go to www.painitepropertymanagement.com

2. Click on the listing and click "Apply Now"

3. Fill out your information, save it and someone will contact you.

*NOTE: Do not pay application fee online



Applicants with vouchers are welcome



For more information: Call or message (813) 906-6472 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Email: rentals@painiteservices.com



This Property is professionally managed by PAINITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. Office address: 201 E Kennedy Blvd. Suite 950, Tampa FL 33602