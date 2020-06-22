1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219

Amenities

Call Sandy Cotterman at 727-488-1962. Whether you want short term for a few months at $4500 a month or a full year lease at $4000 you can enjoy the breathtaking views of the Inter-coastal Waterway from the two balconies of this 3 story completely remodeled condo encompassing 3 bedrooms,2 1/2 baths and 1520 sq ft of exceptional living space. This upscale townhouse in Bayside Gardens III has upgraded designer tile, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, flat screen TV, custom window treatments and fabulous furnishings. Community offers tropical waterfront pool and covered parking steps from your door. Across the street from the beach. Close to shopping, parks, tennis courts, sailing and so much more. www.sandysbeachhouse.net