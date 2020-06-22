All apartments in Clearwater
1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219
1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219

1351 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Call Sandy Cotterman at 727-488-1962. Whether you want short term for a few months at $4500 a month or a full year lease at $4000 you can enjoy the breathtaking views of the Inter-coastal Waterway from the two balconies of this 3 story completely remodeled condo encompassing 3 bedrooms,2 1/2 baths and 1520 sq ft of exceptional living space. This upscale townhouse in Bayside Gardens III has upgraded designer tile, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, flat screen TV, custom window treatments and fabulous furnishings. Community offers tropical waterfront pool and covered parking steps from your door. Across the street from the beach. Close to shopping, parks, tennis courts, sailing and so much more. www.sandysbeachhouse.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have any available units?
1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have?
Some of 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 does offer parking.
Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have a pool?
Yes, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 has a pool.
Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have accessible units?
No, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Gulf Blvd Apt 219 has units with dishwashers.
