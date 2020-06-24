All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:16 AM

1303 S HERCULES AVENUE

1303 South Hercules Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1303 South Hercules Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
BACK ON MARKET---VACANT-- much sought after FIRST floor condo, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, unfurnished condo is located in quiet, residential community, next to nature preserve area overlooking the water. Enclosed lanai adds 45 sq. ft. NEW carpet & laminate flooring in kitchen & bath. Pantry in kitchen. His & her closets in bedroom. On site laundry on each floor. Community pool overlooking the water. Private dead end street Paved walking/bike path along the nature preserve leads to shopping & restaurants on Belcher Rd. Assigned parking space # 6 plus guest parking available. Water, trash & sewer included in lease price. Easy access to U.S 19, Tampa Airport, Mall & beautiful Clearwater Beach. SORRY, NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. CONDO IS NOT HUD APPROVED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have any available units?
1303 S HERCULES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have?
Some of 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1303 S HERCULES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 S HERCULES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
