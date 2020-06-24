1303 S HERCULES AVENUE

Amenities

BACK ON MARKET---VACANT-- much sought after FIRST floor condo, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, unfurnished condo is located in quiet, residential community, next to nature preserve area overlooking the water. Enclosed lanai adds 45 sq. ft. NEW carpet & laminate flooring in kitchen & bath. Pantry in kitchen. His & her closets in bedroom. On site laundry on each floor. Community pool overlooking the water. Private dead end street Paved walking/bike path along the nature preserve leads to shopping & restaurants on Belcher Rd. Assigned parking space # 6 plus guest parking available. Water, trash & sewer included in lease price. Easy access to U.S 19, Tampa Airport, Mall & beautiful Clearwater Beach. SORRY, NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. CONDO IS NOT HUD APPROVED.