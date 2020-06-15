1301 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated. New tiles floors and new kitchen and bathrooms and new air conditioner. Conveniently located on the intra-coastal and across the street from the beach. Community pool right on the Intra-Coastal with grills for wonderful relaxation. Excellent access to the Shoppes of Sand Key for shopping, dining and entertainment and Sand Key Realty. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.