Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1301 GULF BOULEVARD

1301 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
Location

1301 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated. New tiles floors and new kitchen and bathrooms and new air conditioner. Conveniently located on the intra-coastal and across the street from the beach. Community pool right on the Intra-Coastal with grills for wonderful relaxation. Excellent access to the Shoppes of Sand Key for shopping, dining and entertainment and Sand Key Realty. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1301 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1301 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1301 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
