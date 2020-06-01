1230 Missouri Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17ecb83016 ---- Discover Avalon, perfectly located at the center of cultural, shopping, civic, educational and Florida\'s best beaches. Just minutes from the Clearwater Pier. Avalon offers a clubhouse with fitness room, sparkling community pool with spa, spacious poolside sundeck, state of the art fitness center. Enjoy resort style living in this hidden gated community. Enter into your new home with the Spacious Living/Dining Room area featuring tasteful wood flooring. Entertaining is no problem with your well equipped kitchen that includes a stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Ultra modern Bathroom with upgraded vanity and vessel sink. The spacious Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet. Your home at Avalon will include limited basic cable and trash collection. Experience Clearwater?s hidden gem at Avalon. Once you see it, you will want to call this condominium home. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.