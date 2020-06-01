All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1230 Missouri Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1230 Missouri Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1230 Missouri Ave

1230 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1230 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17ecb83016 ---- Discover Avalon, perfectly located at the center of cultural, shopping, civic, educational and Florida\'s best beaches. Just minutes from the Clearwater Pier. Avalon offers a clubhouse with fitness room, sparkling community pool with spa, spacious poolside sundeck, state of the art fitness center. Enjoy resort style living in this hidden gated community. Enter into your new home with the Spacious Living/Dining Room area featuring tasteful wood flooring. Entertaining is no problem with your well equipped kitchen that includes a stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Ultra modern Bathroom with upgraded vanity and vessel sink. The spacious Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet. Your home at Avalon will include limited basic cable and trash collection. Experience Clearwater?s hidden gem at Avalon. Once you see it, you will want to call this condominium home. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Missouri Ave have any available units?
1230 Missouri Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Missouri Ave have?
Some of 1230 Missouri Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Missouri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Missouri Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1230 Missouri Ave offer parking?
No, 1230 Missouri Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1230 Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Missouri Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Missouri Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Missouri Ave has a pool.
Does 1230 Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 1230 Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Missouri Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa