1180 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE-AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -PANORAMIC STUNNING DIRECT WATER VIEWS-TURN KEY FURNISHED RESIDENCE-1952 SQ FT. GRANDE- DOUBLE DOOR ENTRANCE- TWO BEDROOM - WITH BONUS ROOM/ DEN- THREE BATH- TWO BALCONIES- GRANITE/STAINLESS KITCHEN- MARBLE FLOORING. The Grande on Sand Key is made up of two of the tallest buildings on Sand Key that offer a luxury lifestyle with resort-style amenities. The guard gated complex has two huge pools, with a separate 12 person spa, outdoor grills and covered pool cabanas. Concierge service inside with a beautiful club room, library, fitness center, locker rooms, sauna and clay tennis courts. Everything included in rent- water-sewer-trash-cable-and $100 per month electric. Sorry no pets and rental price per month will vary upon months desired and length of lease- please inquire for specific pricing. Cleaning fee and 13% Florida Tax applied to all rentals under 6 months and one day.