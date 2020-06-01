All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1180 GULF BOULEVARD

1180 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 422-3380
Location

1180 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE-AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -PANORAMIC STUNNING DIRECT WATER VIEWS-TURN KEY FURNISHED RESIDENCE-1952 SQ FT. GRANDE- DOUBLE DOOR ENTRANCE- TWO BEDROOM - WITH BONUS ROOM/ DEN- THREE BATH- TWO BALCONIES- GRANITE/STAINLESS KITCHEN- MARBLE FLOORING. The Grande on Sand Key is made up of two of the tallest buildings on Sand Key that offer a luxury lifestyle with resort-style amenities. The guard gated complex has two huge pools, with a separate 12 person spa, outdoor grills and covered pool cabanas. Concierge service inside with a beautiful club room, library, fitness center, locker rooms, sauna and clay tennis courts. Everything included in rent- water-sewer-trash-cable-and $100 per month electric. Sorry no pets and rental price per month will vary upon months desired and length of lease- please inquire for specific pricing. Cleaning fee and 13% Florida Tax applied to all rentals under 6 months and one day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1180 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1180 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1180 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
