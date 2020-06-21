All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
100 Hampton Road, Lot 13
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:50 PM

100 Hampton Road, Lot 13

100 Hampton Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Island in the Sun. Nestled in Clearwater, Florida, Island in the Sun manufactured home retirement community is your own piece of paradise. If you dream of living in a resort style 55+ senior community….this is the place for you! You will also be able to take advantage of the community/amenities including a Swimming Pool & Spa, Pickleball Courts, Bocce Ball Fields, and Shuffleboard Courts to name a few. Our company is dedicated to helping everyone own their next home; there is a down-payment required and all credit is considered.

Call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have any available units?
100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have?
Some of 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 offer parking?
Yes, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 does offer parking.
Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 has a pool.
Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have accessible units?
No, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Hampton Road, Lot 13 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa