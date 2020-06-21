100 Hampton Road, Lot 13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Island in the Sun. Nestled in Clearwater, Florida, Island in the Sun manufactured home retirement community is your own piece of paradise. If you dream of living in a resort style 55+ senior community….this is the place for you! You will also be able to take advantage of the community/amenities including a Swimming Pool & Spa, Pickleball Courts, Bocce Ball Fields, and Shuffleboard Courts to name a few. Our company is dedicated to helping everyone own their next home; there is a down-payment required and all credit is considered.



Call us today to discuss availability and get approved for your next home!