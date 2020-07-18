Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent location with all appliances included! Spend evenings with friends and family in the great room featuring high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and french doors that lead to the huge back deck to provide even more space for easy entertaining! Ceramic tile throughout this spacious single family rental home makes for easy clean up so you can spend more time enjoying the party. The large backyard overlooks a serene community lake for peaceful afternoons spent watching the little ones play or reading your favorite book in the sun. Mix both meals and memories in the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and solid maple cabinetry will inspire even novice chefs to create meals that will bring the family together. Three spacious, light filled bedrooms guarantee that every member of your family will wake up feeling light and refreshed with a full bathroom of the master for optimal convenience and comfort. Professionally managed and ready for immediate move in, this is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more, schedule your showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3058-waters-view-cir ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.