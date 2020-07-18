All apartments in Clay County
Find more places like
3058 Waters View Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clay County, FL
/
3058 Waters View Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3058 Waters View Cir

3058 Waters View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3058 Waters View Circle, Clay County, FL 32073

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent location with all appliances included! Spend evenings with friends and family in the great room featuring high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and french doors that lead to the huge back deck to provide even more space for easy entertaining! Ceramic tile throughout this spacious single family rental home makes for easy clean up so you can spend more time enjoying the party. The large backyard overlooks a serene community lake for peaceful afternoons spent watching the little ones play or reading your favorite book in the sun. Mix both meals and memories in the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and solid maple cabinetry will inspire even novice chefs to create meals that will bring the family together. Three spacious, light filled bedrooms guarantee that every member of your family will wake up feeling light and refreshed with a full bathroom of the master for optimal convenience and comfort. Professionally managed and ready for immediate move in, this is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more, schedule your showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3058-waters-view-cir ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3058 Waters View Cir have any available units?
3058 Waters View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
What amenities does 3058 Waters View Cir have?
Some of 3058 Waters View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 Waters View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3058 Waters View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 Waters View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3058 Waters View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir offer parking?
No, 3058 Waters View Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 Waters View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir have a pool?
No, 3058 Waters View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir have accessible units?
No, 3058 Waters View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3058 Waters View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3058 Waters View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3058 Waters View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLWorld Golf Village, FLStarke, FLNeptune Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLVillano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLButler Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLKingsland, GASilver Springs Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEdward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach