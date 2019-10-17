All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

6807 White Cliffs Way

6807 White Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

6807 White Cliff Way, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Logan Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,368 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home ass

(RLNE5211790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have any available units?
6807 White Cliffs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 6807 White Cliffs Way have?
Some of 6807 White Cliffs Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 White Cliffs Way currently offering any rent specials?
6807 White Cliffs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 White Cliffs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 White Cliffs Way is pet friendly.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way offer parking?
Yes, 6807 White Cliffs Way offers parking.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 White Cliffs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have a pool?
Yes, 6807 White Cliffs Way has a pool.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have accessible units?
No, 6807 White Cliffs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 White Cliffs Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 White Cliffs Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6807 White Cliffs Way has units with air conditioning.

