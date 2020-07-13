107 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with pool

/
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
5304 Brushy Creek
5304 Brushy Creek Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1027 sqft
Classic Home in a Convenient Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
1 of 23
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Logan Gate
7017 Monterron Lane
7017 Monteron Lane, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
14603 ROCKY BROOK DRIVE
14603 Rocky Brook Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2334 sqft
Gorgeous model Town Home many upgrades included. Beautiful foyer entrance with stair case crown molding formal dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets glass designer back splash with a walk in pantry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard
10421 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Beautiful two-story 1,248 sq. ft. townhome located in highly sought after gated West Park Preserve. The townhome features an open floor plan, living area/kitchen, large master bedroom, second bedroom with built in wardrobe, large ensuite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$872
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9536 Charlesberg Dr
9536 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 303494 Townhouse for lease 2/3 with a bonus area can be use as office or bedroom, Available 7/1/2020. Included: Water/Sewer, Trash, LawnCare, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Hockedup Laundry...
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with pretty soft-gray paint.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5106 Letitia Ct
5106 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5220 Corvette Dr
5220 Corvette Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1372 sqft
5220 Corvette Dr Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON!!! Quiet Community with Pool!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9010 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
904 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Place
15737 Scrimshaw Drive
15737 Scrimshaw Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1545 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
