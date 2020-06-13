Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Ventana at Carrollwood
Ventana at Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
5809 Aventura Ct
5809 Aventura Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2476 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.

Carrollwood Meadows
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.

Logan Gate
Logan Gate
1 Unit Available
7017 Monterron Lane
7017 Monteron Lane, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
Verified

21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,030
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

2 Units Available
Lofton Place
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom.

Westchase
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.

Westchase
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.

Copperfield
Copperfield
1 Unit Available
8713 LIBERTY PLACE
8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1092 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available June 1st!! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
Verified

55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

36 Units Available
5 West
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

21 Units Available
Bayvue
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
City Guide for Citrus Park, FL

Citrus Park is home to J. Fred Muggs, the 61-year-old chimpanzee who served as the mascot for NBC's Today Show, has called Citrus Park home for a few decades now.

Citrus Park is a great home base. It's less than nine miles northwest of a massive metropolitan center.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Citrus Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Citrus Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

