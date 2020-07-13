/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM
287 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
7113 Park Tree Drive
7113 Park Tree Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2844 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.
1 of 23
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$872
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9010 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
904 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
$
52 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Town N County Park
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
23 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Similar Pages
Citrus Park 2 BedroomsCitrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with BalconyCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with GymCitrus Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCitrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL