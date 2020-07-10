/
apartments with washer dryer
312 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
8750 Terracina Lake Dr
8750 Terracina Lake Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2810 sqft
Contact Kyle Jones for a showing 727 480 5028 Ready Now! 3BR/2.5BA Townhome 2 car garage with an extra large loft in the Westchase/Citrus Park Area. Gorgeous ceramic tile downstairs - carpet in master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,000
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
18 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,252
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
1 Unit Available
9536 Charlesberg Dr
9536 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 303494 Townhouse for lease 2/3 with a bonus area can be use as office or bedroom, Available 7/1/2020. Included: Water/Sewer, Trash, LawnCare, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Playground, Hockedup Laundry...
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with pretty soft-gray paint.
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14022 Village View Dr
14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
638 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath room condo in the heart of Carrollwood Village. Granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lovely screened lanai with spacious, open back yard.
1 Unit Available
5106 Letitia Ct
5106 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops.
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
1 Unit Available
9010 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9010 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
904 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GATED LAKE CHASE CONDO COMPLEX. Located within the Westchase area, this 1 bdr. 1 bath, first floor unit is in the bldg. at the head of the lake, opposite the back entrance gate to Sheldon Rd. This Bldg.
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6233 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6233 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2230 sqft
You don’t have to settle just ‘cause it’s a rental!! This Gorgeous, BRAND NEW townhome has amazing upgrades and more square footage than many homes! Fabulous open floor plan downstairs featuring a large great room, upgraded kitchen, dining area and
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.
1 Unit Available
Copperfield
8713 LIBERTY PLACE
8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1092 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available now! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches. Very close to dining, shopping, etc...
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
23 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
12 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
13 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
