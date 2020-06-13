306 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ventana at Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
5809 Aventura Ct
5809 Aventura Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2476 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Cumberland Manors
1 Unit Available
15313 Heathridge Drive
15313 Heathridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2090 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.

1 of 23

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,030
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
17 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
969 sqft
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northdale
11 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
City Guide for Citrus Park, FL

Citrus Park is home to J. Fred Muggs, the 61-year-old chimpanzee who served as the mascot for NBC's Today Show, has called Citrus Park home for a few decades now.

Citrus Park is a great home base. It's less than nine miles northwest of a massive metropolitan center.

Having trouble with Craigslist Citrus Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Citrus Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Citrus Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

