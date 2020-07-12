Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Citrus Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8750 Terracina Lake Dr
8750 Terracina Lake Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2810 sqft
Contact Kyle Jones for a showing 727 480 5028 Ready Now! 3BR/2.5BA Townhome 2 car garage with an extra large loft in the Westchase/Citrus Park Area. Gorgeous ceramic tile downstairs - carpet in master bedroom.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14019 CITRUS CREST CIRCLE
14019 Citrus Crest Circle, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1598 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom (2 Master Suites), 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Citrus Park.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.

1 of 23

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Meadows
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Logan Gate
7017 Monterron Lane
7017 Monteron Lane, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14603 ROCKY BROOK DRIVE
14603 Rocky Brook Dr, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2334 sqft
Gorgeous model Town Home many upgrades included. Beautiful foyer entrance with stair case crown molding formal dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with upgraded kitchen cabinets glass designer back splash with a walk in pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
8540 J R MANOR DRIVE
8540 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhouse located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled, freshly painted, and laminate flooring throughout. The patio has been converted to living space with a storage closet for additional room off the kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6233 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6233 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2230 sqft
You don’t have to settle just ‘cause it’s a rental!! This Gorgeous, BRAND NEW townhome has amazing upgrades and more square footage than many homes! Fabulous open floor plan downstairs featuring a large great room, upgraded kitchen, dining area and

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westchase
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
City Guide for Citrus Park, FL

Citrus Park is home to J. Fred Muggs, the 61-year-old chimpanzee who served as the mascot for NBC's Today Show, has called Citrus Park home for a few decades now.

Citrus Park is a great home base. It's less than nine miles northwest of a massive metropolitan center.

Having trouble with Craigslist Citrus Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Citrus Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Citrus Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

