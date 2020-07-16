Apartment List
163 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Citrus Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard
10421 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Beautiful two-story 1,248 sq. ft. townhome located in highly sought after gated West Park Preserve. The townhome features an open floor plan, living area/kitchen, large master bedroom, second bedroom with built in wardrobe, large ensuite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
13 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
7 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
16 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.

1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14022 Village View Dr
14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
638 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath room condo in the heart of Carrollwood Village. Granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lovely screened lanai with spacious, open back yard.

1 Unit Available
Westchase
10409 CRIMSON PARK LANE
10409 Crimson Park Lane, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to own one of the BEST WATERFRONT Townhomes in WEST PARK VILLAGE! Stunning CONSERVATION and POND views from almost every room in the home! This AMAZING home offers many UPGRADES and features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13906 CAPTAINS REEF COURT
13906 Captains Reef Court, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2884 sqft
Located on one of Carrollwood Village most desirable cul de sac streets, this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has a lot to offer.

1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,007
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
49 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
10 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
23 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$971
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
24 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
26 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
7 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
20 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
35 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,262
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
21 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
City Guide for Citrus Park, FL

Citrus Park is home to J. Fred Muggs, the 61-year-old chimpanzee who served as the mascot for NBC's Today Show, has called Citrus Park home for a few decades now.

Citrus Park is a great home base. It's less than nine miles northwest of a massive metropolitan center.

Having trouble with Craigslist Citrus Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Citrus Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Citrus Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

