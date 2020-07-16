Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Citrus Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
7 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 07:00 PM
16 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
13 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
34 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,007
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
$
49 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
33 Units Available
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$860
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Recently renovated community with quaint pond. Bay windows and oversized closets allow for ample light and storage space. Two pools, a bark park, fitness center and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$971
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Citrus Park, FL

Citrus Park is home to J. Fred Muggs, the 61-year-old chimpanzee who served as the mascot for NBC's Today Show, has called Citrus Park home for a few decades now.

Citrus Park is a great home base. It's less than nine miles northwest of a massive metropolitan center.

Having trouble with Craigslist Citrus Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Citrus Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Citrus Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

