2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
267 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
10421 Westpark Preserve Boulevard
10421 Westpark Preserve Blvd, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Beautiful two-story 1,248 sq. ft. townhome located in highly sought after gated West Park Preserve. The townhome features an open floor plan, living area/kitchen, large master bedroom, second bedroom with built in wardrobe, large ensuite bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Park
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1031 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 PM
16 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1294 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1177 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Park
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1057 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1200 sqft
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1316 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Forest Hills
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
22 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1241 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
35 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1136 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
