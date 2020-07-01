All apartments in Celebration
841 Runner Oak Street

Location

841 Runner Oak Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Two Story Home For Rent at 841 Runner Oak Street Celebration, Fl. 34747. - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Two Story Home For Rent at 841 Runner Oak Street Celebration, Fl. 34747. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West, EXIT 64B toward Kissimmee, Turn Right onto Celebration Place, Turn Left to stay on Celebration Place, Turn Right onto Celebration Avenue, Turn Left onto Eastlawn Drive, take the 2nd right onto Pondview Ct., Take the First Left onto Runner Oak Street

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4166793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Runner Oak Street have any available units?
841 Runner Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 841 Runner Oak Street have?
Some of 841 Runner Oak Street's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Runner Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 Runner Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Runner Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Runner Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street offer parking?
No, 841 Runner Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Runner Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 841 Runner Oak Street has a pool.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 841 Runner Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Runner Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Runner Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 Runner Oak Street has units with air conditioning.

