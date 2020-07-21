All apartments in Celebration
Celebration, FL
793 CELEBRATION AVENUE
793 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Location

793 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Great location! Walking distance to Celebration Town Center, Celebration K-12 school, Starbucks, and Stetson University! Quiet third floor condo with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms + one car garage. Third bedroom can also be used as a den or office. Balcony off living room/dining room overlooks private courtyard. Split bedroom plan. Concierge trash service with pick up right outside your front door. Washer and Dryer included. Water Street condo amenities include social and business center, and fitness center. As a resident of Celebration you have access to all community pools, parks, sports fields and court, tennis courts, picnic pavilions, barbeque grills, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
793 CELEBRATION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
793 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
