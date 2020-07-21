793 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Great location! Walking distance to Celebration Town Center, Celebration K-12 school, Starbucks, and Stetson University! Quiet third floor condo with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms + one car garage. Third bedroom can also be used as a den or office. Balcony off living room/dining room overlooks private courtyard. Split bedroom plan. Concierge trash service with pick up right outside your front door. Washer and Dryer included. Water Street condo amenities include social and business center, and fitness center. As a resident of Celebration you have access to all community pools, parks, sports fields and court, tennis courts, picnic pavilions, barbeque grills, and playgrounds.