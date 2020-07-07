605 Market St # 210

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Listing Agent - Joel Albert - (407) 435-7478 - joelalbert.57@gmail.com - About 605 MARKET STREET Unit#210, CELEBRATION, Florida 34747

Located in DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION (2nd floor end unit) above boutiques, restaurants and cafes. Located near community recreational park facility. LARGE OUTDOOR CORNER BALCONY FACING MARKET STREET. 2 Bedroom/ 2 1/2bath can be yours to enjoy! Two story condo with 2 good sized bedrooms on upper floor give you that extra privacy. Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk in closets and master bathroom. 2nd bedroom to rear with wall to wall closet is near 2nd hallway bathroom. First floor features kitchen, dining room, living room, washer and dryer in closet, 1/2 bathroom and spacious balcony. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND PAINT JOB. With living in Celebration enjoy the use of 5 community pools, tennis and basketball courts, several parks, walking and bike trails throughout, playgrounds and public golf course with clubhouse.

Directions:192 to Celebration Ave. Celebration Avenue to Market Street. Make left. 605 Market Street on left 2nd building.



