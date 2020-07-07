All apartments in Celebration
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

605 Market St # 210

605 Market Street · No Longer Available
Celebration
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

605 Market Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Listing Agent - Joel Albert - (407) 435-7478 - joelalbert.57@gmail.com - About 605 MARKET STREET Unit#210, CELEBRATION, Florida 34747
Located in DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION (2nd floor end unit) above boutiques, restaurants and cafes. Located near community recreational park facility. LARGE OUTDOOR CORNER BALCONY FACING MARKET STREET. 2 Bedroom/ 2 1/2bath can be yours to enjoy! Two story condo with 2 good sized bedrooms on upper floor give you that extra privacy. Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk in closets and master bathroom. 2nd bedroom to rear with wall to wall closet is near 2nd hallway bathroom. First floor features kitchen, dining room, living room, washer and dryer in closet, 1/2 bathroom and spacious balcony. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND PAINT JOB. With living in Celebration enjoy the use of 5 community pools, tennis and basketball courts, several parks, walking and bike trails throughout, playgrounds and public golf course with clubhouse.
Directions:192 to Celebration Ave. Celebration Avenue to Market Street. Make left. 605 Market Street on left 2nd building.

(RLNE5395089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Market St # 210 have any available units?
605 Market St # 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 605 Market St # 210 have?
Some of 605 Market St # 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Market St # 210 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Market St # 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Market St # 210 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Market St # 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 605 Market St # 210 offer parking?
No, 605 Market St # 210 does not offer parking.
Does 605 Market St # 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Market St # 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Market St # 210 have a pool?
Yes, 605 Market St # 210 has a pool.
Does 605 Market St # 210 have accessible units?
No, 605 Market St # 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Market St # 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Market St # 210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Market St # 210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Market St # 210 does not have units with air conditioning.

