Celebration, FL
604 Trumpet Place Unit B
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

604 Trumpet Place Unit B

604 Trumpet Place · No Longer Available
Location

604 Trumpet Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
604 Trumpet, Unit B, Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT - Studio, Laminate floors. West Village location. Water and electric included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

