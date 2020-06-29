Rent Calculator
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
604 Trumpet Place Unit B
604 Trumpet Place Unit B
604 Trumpet Place
No Longer Available
Location
604 Trumpet Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
604 Trumpet, Unit B, Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT - Studio, Laminate floors. West Village location. Water and electric included.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5078795)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have any available units?
604 Trumpet Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have?
Some of 604 Trumpet Place Unit B's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 604 Trumpet Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
604 Trumpet Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Trumpet Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B has a pool.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Trumpet Place Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Trumpet Place Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
