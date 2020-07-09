All apartments in Celebration
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:09 PM

600 MARKET STREET

600 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Market Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Furnished, Stunning, European Furnishings, Incredible Location!!! This condo is a one of a kind and sits in the heart of downtown Celebration. The balcony wraps around both sides of the building, is massive and has incredible views. Laminate grey hardwood floors throughout, sleek contemporary cabinets and newer appliances, custom features thought-out including a faux fireplace. The furniture is gorgeous and comfortable and you will have everything you need at your fingertips. Elevator building! A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 MARKET STREET have any available units?
600 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 600 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 600 MARKET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
600 MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 600 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 600 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 600 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 600 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 MARKET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 600 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 600 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 600 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 600 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 MARKET STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

