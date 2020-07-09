600 MARKET STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Furnished, Stunning, European Furnishings, Incredible Location!!! This condo is a one of a kind and sits in the heart of downtown Celebration. The balcony wraps around both sides of the building, is massive and has incredible views. Laminate grey hardwood floors throughout, sleek contemporary cabinets and newer appliances, custom features thought-out including a faux fireplace. The furniture is gorgeous and comfortable and you will have everything you need at your fingertips. Elevator building! A must see!!!