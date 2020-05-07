585 WATER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Must See!! This gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in an elevator building in downtown Celebration has been completely renovated. You will feel like you are walking into a brand new home. The beautiful tile and granite in the kitchen gives you a modern look you are sure to love. You can watch all of the town events under the covered patio area right outside of the unit. As a resident, you will have access to all of the pools, fitness centers and resident only events. This condo is immaculate and will not last long. Call today for a private showing.