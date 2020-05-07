All apartments in Celebration
585 WATER STREET
585 WATER STREET

585 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

585 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
Must See!! This gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in an elevator building in downtown Celebration has been completely renovated. You will feel like you are walking into a brand new home. The beautiful tile and granite in the kitchen gives you a modern look you are sure to love. You can watch all of the town events under the covered patio area right outside of the unit. As a resident, you will have access to all of the pools, fitness centers and resident only events. This condo is immaculate and will not last long. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 WATER STREET have any available units?
585 WATER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 585 WATER STREET have?
Some of 585 WATER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 WATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
585 WATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 WATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 585 WATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 585 WATER STREET offer parking?
No, 585 WATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 585 WATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 WATER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 WATER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 585 WATER STREET has a pool.
Does 585 WATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 585 WATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 585 WATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 WATER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 WATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 WATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
