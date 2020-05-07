513 MIRASOL CIRCLE

Amenities

Top floor 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Condo at Mirasol at Celebration. Third floor unit in elevator building with conservation views! Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in balcony. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large master bathroom with garden soaking tub, double vanity and separate shower. Mirasol features concierge service 7 days a week, security guard at night, security system in unit, on site Spa, Club House with coffee machine and lounge area with Direct TV, fitness center, pool and spa. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pet Friendly. This unit can be fully furnished or unfurnished at Tenants request.