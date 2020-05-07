All apartments in Celebration
513 MIRASOL CIRCLE

513 Mirasol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

513 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Top floor 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Condo at Mirasol at Celebration. Third floor unit in elevator building with conservation views! Hardwood floors throughout. Screened in balcony. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large master bathroom with garden soaking tub, double vanity and separate shower. Mirasol features concierge service 7 days a week, security guard at night, security system in unit, on site Spa, Club House with coffee machine and lounge area with Direct TV, fitness center, pool and spa. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pet Friendly. This unit can be fully furnished or unfurnished at Tenants request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have any available units?
513 MIRASOL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have?
Some of 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
513 MIRASOL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 MIRASOL CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

