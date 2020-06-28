509 Mirasol #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool hot tub trash valet

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Den unit at Mirasol at Celebration - Ground floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and Den unit at Mirasol at Celebration. Open floor plan with Living/Dinning room/ Kitchen combo. Large screened in patio. Master has large walk in closet and Bathroom with double vanities, Garden soaking Tub and separate shower. Second Bedroom is on the other side of the unit next to the washer and dryer and spacious second Bathroom. Den/ Office off the living room perfect for a guest room. Mirasol has amazing amenities including convergence service available 7 days a week, pool, fitness center, business center, club house with a free Starbucks coffee machine and a on site spa. Rent includes Security system, valet trash and A/C filters. Professionally managed by Blue Sky Property Management with office located in Down Town Celebration and open 7 days a week.



(RLNE4589476)