Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Location! Location! Location! Enjoy the Celebration lifestyle in this first floor, 2 bedroom condo with a view of the canal just one block from the center of town. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Lakeside Park, and the golf course. Ready for occupancy September 1st.