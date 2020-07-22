441 WATER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Executive Condo. British West indies 2 bedroom 2 bath downtown condo full of new upgrades. Beautiful coffered ceiling in new Kitchen, with complete new custom cabinets, marble counters and marble back splash, stainless steel appliances, under counter lighting and upper glass door cabinet lighting. Instant kitchen hot water system, whole home water filter and drinking water system. Coordinated modern front load washer and dryer. New 7” crown ceiling moldings throughout , matching wide base board and trim moldings throughout. New antique brass door hardware and new coordinated BWI antique ceiling fixtures. Beautiful front deck overlooking downtown Celebration, walk to downtown shops, restaurants, pool, park and more. a must see!