Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:02 AM

239 LONGVIEW AVENUE

239 Longview Avenue · (407) 361-3988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Longview Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community. Take a swing at the golf course or if tennis is your racket, we have that as well. This top floor one bedroom with sunroom and dedicated office area will be the property you have been searching for. Clean and neat available unfurnished. The building has an elevator and easy parking. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include 8 pools , tennis, basketball, gym, community events and a whole lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
239 LONGVIEW AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 LONGVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
