239 LONGVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Outstanding Celebration, Fla rental now available. Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community. Take a swing at the golf course or if tennis is your racket, we have that as well. This top floor one bedroom with sunroom and dedicated office area will be the property you have been searching for. Clean and neat available unfurnished. The building has an elevator and easy parking. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include 8 pools , tennis, basketball, gym, community events and a whole lot more.