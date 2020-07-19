Amenities
204 Reserve Place Unit B Available 08/01/20 204B Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747 - Stunning, bright, and completely renovated One (1) Bedroom Garage Apt with new hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances & granite counters. Lots of Upgrades!! Front loader full size stacked washer & dryer in the apartment! Gorgeous crown molding throughout. Electric & water included. 1 car garage can be included for $99 per month. NO PETS PLEASE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5912818)