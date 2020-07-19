All apartments in Celebration
204 Reserve Place Unit B

204 Reserve Place · (407) 557-8929 ext. 1
Location

204 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 Reserve Place Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,390

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
204 Reserve Place Unit B Available 08/01/20 204B Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747 - Stunning, bright, and completely renovated One (1) Bedroom Garage Apt with new hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances & granite counters. Lots of Upgrades!! Front loader full size stacked washer & dryer in the apartment! Gorgeous crown molding throughout. Electric & water included. 1 car garage can be included for $99 per month. NO PETS PLEASE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have any available units?
204 Reserve Place Unit B has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have?
Some of 204 Reserve Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Reserve Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
204 Reserve Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Reserve Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 204 Reserve Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 204 Reserve Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Reserve Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 204 Reserve Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 204 Reserve Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Reserve Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Reserve Place Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Reserve Place Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
