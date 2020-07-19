Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

204 Reserve Place Unit B Available 08/01/20 204B Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747 - Stunning, bright, and completely renovated One (1) Bedroom Garage Apt with new hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances & granite counters. Lots of Upgrades!! Front loader full size stacked washer & dryer in the apartment! Gorgeous crown molding throughout. Electric & water included. 1 car garage can be included for $99 per month. NO PETS PLEASE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912818)